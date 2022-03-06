HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €39.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.41 ($98.21).

HFG opened at €37.58 ($42.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €73.90.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

