Hemington Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,106. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.32 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

