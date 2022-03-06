Hemington Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 27.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

NYSE GWW traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,357. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.71 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.42. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

