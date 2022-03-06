Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 63,049 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 16.1% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,581,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,920. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

