Hemington Wealth Management Sells 1,183 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,568,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,944,272. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $335.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

