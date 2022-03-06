Hemington Wealth Management Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,321,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766,779. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $342.59 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.