Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Hercules Capital makes up about 4.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $34,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 403,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,972,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 967,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,440. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.