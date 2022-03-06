Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
In other Heritage Global news, CEO Ross Dove purchased 30,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,042.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 68,846 shares of company stock worth $106,634 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 488.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.
