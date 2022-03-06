Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $55.93 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 20.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $433.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $374.02 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

