Heritage Way Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

ADI stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.85. 2,778,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.39 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

