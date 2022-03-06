Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $12.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.65. 4,169,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $335.02 and a 1-year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

