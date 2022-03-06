Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.39. 52,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,777. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,460.67) to €1,429.00 ($1,605.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $787.93.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

