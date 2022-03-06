HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

HEXO opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $219.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HEXO by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 312,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.