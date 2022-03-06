HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $219.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HEXO by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 312,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.