HighPeak Energy (HPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 157.14 and a beta of 0.79. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPK shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

