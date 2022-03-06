Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Raised to CHF 55 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.