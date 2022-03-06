HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,648 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $79,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $50,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,787 shares of company stock valued at $700,770. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

