Honest One Day Volume Reaches $387,107.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Honest has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $387,107.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.89 or 0.06721644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.40 or 1.00038346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048112 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

