HSBC Lowers Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of FNNNF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Finnair Oyj has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

About Finnair Oyj (Get Rating)

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

