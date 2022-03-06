HSBC Lowers Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of FNNNF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Finnair Oyj has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.
