HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.91.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $40.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $459.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $513.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.79. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.87 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

