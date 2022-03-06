Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.0079.

Hudbay Minerals has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hudbay Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 1.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,414 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

