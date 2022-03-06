Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Hush has a market cap of $1.75 million and $541.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.85 or 0.00275655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00075510 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00085561 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.