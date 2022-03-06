Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE HY opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

