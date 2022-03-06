IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $54,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAA by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of IAA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of IAA by 21.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 171,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

