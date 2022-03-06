Ian Taylor Sells 869 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ian Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arvinas alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,314,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after buying an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,845,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.