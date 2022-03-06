ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.82 or 0.06745308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,720.19 or 0.99922623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048167 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

