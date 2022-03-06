IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in IDEX by 25.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in IDEX by 54.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IDEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $192.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.74 and its 200 day moving average is $219.01. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

