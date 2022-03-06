IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $125.24 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.