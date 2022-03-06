IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after acquiring an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $269.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.00 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

