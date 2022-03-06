IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Update

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,450,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 13,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit stock remained flat at $$108.61 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.15. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Company Profile (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

