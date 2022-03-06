Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,734,000 after buying an additional 173,748 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $323.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $306.66 and a one year high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

