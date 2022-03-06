Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Issue $0.38 Dividend

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3793 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Iluka Resources stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

