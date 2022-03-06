Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
IMH stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.13.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
