Independence (NYSE:IHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IHC opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. Independence has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $57.43.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Independence’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Independence by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Independence by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Independence by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Independence in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

