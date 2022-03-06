Independence (NYSE:IHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IHC opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. Independence has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $57.43.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Independence’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.
Independence Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.
