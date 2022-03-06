Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 139.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 419,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,830,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,038,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $75.60 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

