Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Infosys posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,424,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321,891. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. Infosys has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at $5,320,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

