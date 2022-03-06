Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend by 78.3% over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

IR stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,690 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

