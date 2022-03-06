Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

INGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.80.

INGR opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

