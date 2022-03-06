Innova Wealth Partners Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

