Innova Wealth Partners Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.06 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

