Innova Wealth Partners Sells 4,853 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Innova Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,513,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $337.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.61 and a 200 day moving average of $374.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

