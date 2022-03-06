Insider Buying: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Director Acquires 24,000 Shares of Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $773.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in James River Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in James River Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

