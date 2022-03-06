Insider Buying: Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($68,831.34).

VMUK opened at GBX 169.30 ($2.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.56. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.45 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.93).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.08).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

