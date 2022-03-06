Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells $99,300.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CDMO stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 2.20. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.