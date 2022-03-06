Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells $99,300.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CDMO stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 2.20. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CDMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.