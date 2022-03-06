Insider Selling: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) COO Sells 44,300 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GTN stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.24.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research upped their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
About Gray Television (Get Rating)
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
