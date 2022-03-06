Insider Selling: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) COO Sells 44,300 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GTN stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research upped their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

