Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $68,080.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $65,221.10.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

