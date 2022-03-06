Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Sells 3,305 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LPSN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $68.82.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

