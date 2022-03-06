Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) COO Sells $3,514,742.33 in Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $458.15 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $462.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

