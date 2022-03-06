Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $39,219.25 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $39,219.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $107.02 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

