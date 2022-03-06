Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Sells 3,006 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $106.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. Research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 56.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

