Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MOH opened at $323.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.40 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

